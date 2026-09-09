2-yr-old girl crushed to death by car

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A two-year-old girl, Adhiraja Tiwari, was crushed to death by a car while she was playing outside her house with her sister in the Sector 5 area here last night.

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The entire sequence of events was captured on a CCTV camera. The footage shows the child climbing onto a ramp just as the car turns, hitting the girl playing nearby.

The child's mother was standing nearby when the accident occurred. The car driver ran over the child while turning the vehicle. Although the driver briefly stepped out of the car, he subsequently fled the scene, leaving his car at the spot.

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A case was registered against the car driver who was arrested by cops later.