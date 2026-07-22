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Home / Delhi / 20 additional CRPF companies despatched to Delhi from West Bengal

20 additional CRPF companies despatched to Delhi from West Bengal

Extra forces deployed in the national capital following protests near Jantar Mantar and Janpath, with security tightened after fresh clashes between demonstrators and police

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:23 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Amid heightened clashes between NEET paper leak protestors and police personnel, CRPF on Wednesday despatched 20 additional companies from West Bengal as backup to the national capital, for further enhancing the already heavy deployment of Central Armes Police Forces (CAPFs) here.

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Highly placed sources confirmed to The Tribune that around 20 companies of CRPF have been despatched from West Bengal, where there has been a continued deployment of CAPFs despite the assembly elections having ended there in May.

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The additional CRPF companies will be deployed in the national capital in the wake of rising incidents of clashes between students and police personnel, especially during the intervening night of July 21 and 22 in and around Jantar Mantar and Janpath areas of New Delhi zone.

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The deployment also comes amid closure of around 16 metro stations on DMRC’s Yellow and Red lines, especially those located in New Delhi zone and near Lok Kalyan Marg, where the Prime Minister stays.

After the clashes and violent suppression of protests which had taken place on July 20, they had again broken out on the evening of July 21 when protestors and members of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) had regrouped at Jantar Mantar, where police and security personnel had tore down their makeshift platform and stage.

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