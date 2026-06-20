20 arrested, illegal arms seized during Rohini crime crackdown

The Delhi Police arrested 20 people, including three history-sheeters and an alleged associate of the Gogi gang, and seized illegal firearms and knives during a two-day special drive in Rohini district aimed at curbing organised crime and street offences, officials said on Friday.

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The drive, titled ‘Operation Shastra’, was conducted on June 17 and 18 across Rohini district as part of a coordinated crackdown on criminal activities and the illegal possession of arms.

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The police said 20 cases under the Arms Act were registered during the operation. The seizures included one pistol, 10 country-made pistols, 12 live cartridges and nine knives, a senior police officer said.

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As part of the operation, police teams intensified patrolling, set up special pickets at vulnerable locations, carried out extensive vehicle checks, and conducted house searches of history-sheeters, proclaimed offenders and criminals out on bail.

A total of 15 police teams were deployed across the district for continuous monitoring and verification. During the drive, around 40 to 50 history-sheeters and known bad characters were checked, while their suspected hideouts were also searched, police said.

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An analysis of the criminal records of those arrested revealed that 13 accused were collectively involved in 88 previous criminal cases, while six had no prior criminal record.

Among those arrested, Kali Charan, alias Kalu (28), a resident of Mangolpuri, was held with a country-made pistol and two live cartridges. The police said he is a listed bad character of the Mangolpuri police station and has 32 previous criminal cases, mostly related to robbery and vehicle theft.

Another accused, Rohit, alias Lullu (32), was arrested by the Begumpur police with a country-made pistol. He has 11 previous criminal cases, including several cases under the Arms Act and theft charges.

The police also arrested Inderjeet, alias Golu (26) with a country-made pistol and one live cartridge. The police said he was wanted in a POCSO case involving the kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor.

In a separate case, the police arrested Pawan (26) from Sultanpuri with a country-made pistol and a live cartridge. He has six previous criminal involvements and allegedly disclosed the source of the weapon during interrogation, the police said.