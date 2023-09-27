Rs 20-crore heist at Delhi jewellery shop

New Delhi, September 26

Ornaments worth over Rs 20 crore are missing from a jewellery shop in south Delhi’s Jangpura area after an alleged burglary, the police said on Tuesday.

Two persons can be seen in the CCTV footage accessed by Delhi Police in connection with the burglary in the Bhogal area of the national capital on Sunday night, said a police source.

However, the police are yet to ascertain the exact number and identity of people involved in the crime. The police have identified at least five possible routes through which the burglars could have reached the roof of the building, added the source.

Officials involved in the investigation have collected forensic evidence from all five neighbouring rooftops along with the fingerprints of people living in these houses.

According to the police, thieves decamped with jewellery after creating a hole in the wall of the strongroom of a shop in the Bhogal area with the owner stating that it had jewellery worth around Rs 20-25 crore.

Sanjeev Jain, owner of the jewellery shop in the Bhogal area which was burgled, said that they closed the shop on Sunday and when they reopened it on Tuesday, there was a lot of dust in the entire shop. He said the CCTV camera had been damaged.

“We closed the shop on Sunday and when we opened it on Tuesday after an off on Monday, we saw that there was dust in the whole shop. There was a hole in the wall of the strong room... We think they (thieves) have looted everything. There was jewellery worth around Rs 20-25 crore. They entered from the terrace. Everything is damaged, including the CCTV,” he said.

The visuals from the spot showed a big hole in the wall along the staircase. Rajesh Deo, DCP South-East, said they had accessed the CCTV footage. “It is a big incident of burglary. Investigation underway, CCTV footage accessed,” he said. — Agencies