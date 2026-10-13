20 lakh of 33 lakh voter list discrepancies resolved: Delhi CEO

Around 20 lakh of the 33 lakh entries flagged for logical discrepancies or as unmapped in Delhi’s electoral rolls have been resolved during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), 2026, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi said on Monday, adding that no eligible voter would be left out of the electoral rolls.

According to the CEO’s office, a proactive campaign has been launched to address discrepancies and assist electors in resolving issues related to their voter registration. The remaining cases are being taken up as part of the ongoing revision exercise.

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Reiterating the commitment of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the CEO’s office, the CEO said, “No eligible voter to be left out of the electoral rolls.”

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The CEO also urged people facing difficulties or having grievances regarding the revision process to approach the electoral authorities. They can contact any of Delhi’s 14,947 booth-level officers (BLOs), 902 assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs), 70 electoral registration officers (EROs), 13 district election officers (DEOs) or the CEO office.

As part of the enrolment drive, special camps were organised at polling station locations across Delhi on October 11. BLOs assisted electors visiting the camps to access electoral services and address concerns related to registration.

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The CEO office said similar camps would continue to be organised during the SIR exercise to facilitate the enrolment of eligible voters who have not yet been registered. The next camps are scheduled for October 18 and 25.

The authorities have appealed to all eligible but unenrolled voters to come forward and submit Form 6 along with the requisite documents. The CEO assured that eligible electors who submit the form with the required documents would be included in the electoral rolls of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Form 6 can be submitted offline to the ERO, AERO or BLO, as well as at the designated polling station locations. The offline submission window specified by the CEO’s office runs from August 31 to October 30.

Electors can also submit the form online through the Election Commission’s voter services portal, or the ECINET mobile application.