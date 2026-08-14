20 pc posts of Fire Operator to be reserved for ex-Agniveers in city

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The provision has been notified by the Home Department of the Delhi Government through a Gazette notification.

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The notification provides for the reservation in line with the Government of India’s policy on the rehabilitation of ex-Agniveers. It has been issued under the proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution of India, read with the relevant Recruitment Rules governing the post of Fire Operator in the Delhi Fire Service.

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Under the new provision, ex-Agniveers will get three years relaxation over and above the prescribed upper age limit under the applicable recruitment rules.

The notification also provides a further relaxation for the first batch recruited under the Agniveer scheme. It states that “Age relaxation of five years (5) beyond the prescribed upper age limit may be given to the candidate of the first batch of the Agniveer scheme.”

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The rules also leave scope for relaxation in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). According to the notification, “Relaxation in Physical Efficiency Test (PET) to ex-Agniveer shall be decided by the respective department.”

The reservation will apply as a horizontal reservation alongside other applicable horizontal reservation categories. The notification specifically states that “The 20 per cent Horizontal Reservation will be available for all ex-Agniveers on lines of that for other Horizontal Reservation Categories.”

The order further lays down what will happen if eligible candidates are not available for the reserved posts. “In case of the non-availability of suitable ex-Agniveers, the applicable guidelines of Government of India on horizontal reservation will be followed,” it said.

The decision follows a communication from the Government of India’s Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, referred to in the notification, dated March 25.