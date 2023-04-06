20-year jail for Noida man in gang rape case

Noida, April 5
A special court in Gautam Buddh Nagar has sentenced a 32-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2013 gangrape case of a teenager.
The POCSO court of Additional District Judge Anil Kumar Singh on Tuesday also slapped a fine of Rs 55,000 on him, special public prosecutor Neetu Bishnoi said.
There was one more accused but he died during the trial of the case registered under Indian Penal Code sections 376D (gangrape) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.
