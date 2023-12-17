20-year-old stabbed to death

PTI

New Delhi, December 16

A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri area on Saturday, the police said.

After getting information through a PCR call, the police reached LBS Hospital, where Tushar was admitted. On inquiry, his brother Sameer (13) stated that Aman and Babu had stabbed his brother in front of their house, a senior police officer said.

During treatment, the injured was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, the officer said, adding that Tushar succumbed during treatment.

The two accused have been apprehended. They revealed that the reason behind the murder was an old quarrel, the police added.