20-year-old UPSC aspirant from Jaipur dies by suicide

20-year-old UPSC aspirant from Jaipur dies by suicide

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:28 AM Aug 20, 2025 IST
A 20-year-old UPSC aspirant allegedly died by suicide in central Delhi's Rajinder Nagar area on Tuesday.

The deceased, a resident of Jaipur in Rajasthan, was found hanging in her rented accommodation at Old Rajinder Nagar, the police added.

A suicide note was recovered from the room of the woman, who had been living in Delhi for almost two months to prepare for the competitive exams, officials noted. The police received a PCR call from the woman's neighbour, informing that she had hanged herself in the room.

The matter came to light after the deceased's father, who resides in Jaipur, tried to contact her over the phone but got no response. He then called the landlord of the building, who in turn asked another girl living on the same floor to check on her, the officer added.

When the deceased's friend entered the room, she found the aspirant hanging.

A suicide note was recovered from the room, in which the girl allegedly wrote that she was under stress and was depressed due to the preparation for the UPSC exam, the officer added.

No external injury was found on the body. The spot was inspected by the crime team, and the body was shifted to the hospital for a post-mortem, " the police said.

