DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / 20-year-old woman shot dead by lover in Delhi's Shahdara

20-year-old woman shot dead by lover in Delhi's Shahdara

A case under Section 103 of the BNS has been registered
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:15 PM Apr 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her lover after an argument in Delhi's Shahdara, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Rizwan (20), who shot Saira twice on Monday night.

Sources in the police said, "We have scanned some CCTV footage. They were walking normally, but then it appeared like some altercation took place between them. Then, Rizwan took out a pistol and shot her twice and fled.”

The victim is survived by her two brothers and two sisters. After her mother's demise recently, she had started living with her sister Sayyeda (41) and her husband in Kudi Colony.

Advertisement

According to her family members, they received news about the matter at around 2 am on Tuesday when a police team arrived at their house to inquire about Saira and took her photo.

The police said they received a PCR call late on Monday night that a woman had been shot and was lying unconscious. A police team from GTB Enclave station rushed to the spot and found the woman's body, the official said.

Advertisement

The area was cordoned off and a crime team was called to inspect the scene. The officials are scanning the CCTV footage from nearby areas to nab the accused, the official said.

"We have formed multiple teams to arrest the accused. Initially, we felt that it was a planned murder, but our teams are investigating the matter from all angles," a senior police officer said.

A case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper