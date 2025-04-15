A 20-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her lover after an argument in Delhi's Shahdara, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Rizwan (20), who shot Saira twice on Monday night.

Sources in the police said, "We have scanned some CCTV footage. They were walking normally, but then it appeared like some altercation took place between them. Then, Rizwan took out a pistol and shot her twice and fled.”

The victim is survived by her two brothers and two sisters. After her mother's demise recently, she had started living with her sister Sayyeda (41) and her husband in Kudi Colony.

Advertisement

According to her family members, they received news about the matter at around 2 am on Tuesday when a police team arrived at their house to inquire about Saira and took her photo.

The police said they received a PCR call late on Monday night that a woman had been shot and was lying unconscious. A police team from GTB Enclave station rushed to the spot and found the woman's body, the official said.

Advertisement

The area was cordoned off and a crime team was called to inspect the scene. The officials are scanning the CCTV footage from nearby areas to nab the accused, the official said.

"We have formed multiple teams to arrest the accused. Initially, we felt that it was a planned murder, but our teams are investigating the matter from all angles," a senior police officer said.

A case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered.