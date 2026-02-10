DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Delhi / 2006-batch IAS officer Ashok Kumar appointed Delhi chief electoral officer

2006-batch IAS officer Ashok Kumar appointed Delhi chief electoral officer

Kumar to assume charge with immediate effect and continue in the post until further orders

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:18 AM Feb 10, 2026 IST
The Election Commission of India on Monday appointed Ashok Kumar as the new Chief Electoral Officer of the national capital. File Photo
The Election Commission of India on Monday appointed Ashok Kumar as the new Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the national capital, replacing R Alice Vaz.

According to an official notification, Kumar, a 2006-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, will assume charge with immediate effect and continue in the post until further orders. The appointment was formally communicated to Delhi Chief Secretary Rajeev Varma on Monday.

“As per the Election Commission’s directions, Ashok Kumar shall cease to hold and hand over forthwith all charges of work under the Government of NCT of Delhi that he may be holding prior to assuming office as Chief Electoral Officer,” the official communication stated.

The poll panel has also clarified that while functioning as CEO, Kumar shall not hold any additional charge under the Government of NCT of Delhi, except that he will be designated as Secretary to the Government in charge of the Election Department in the State Secretariat.

