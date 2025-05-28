DT
2008 Mumbai attacks: Court seeks Tihar's response on Tahawwur Rana's plea

The 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, who is currently in judicial custody, has sought permission to speak to his family members
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:20 PM May 28, 2025 IST
Tahawwur Rana after his extradition from the US. Photo: NIA
A Delhi court on Wednesday directed Tihar jail authorities to file a response to jailed 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana's plea seeking permission to speak to his family members.

Special Judge Chander Jit Singh issued notice to jail authorities on Rana's plea and directed them to also file a status report in the matter by June 4, the next date of hearing.

The 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman is currently in judicial custody.

Rana, a close associate of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition.

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann represented the NIA.

Before the proceedings, the judge asked Rana if he had a lawyer.

After Rana said he did not have a lawyer, the judge informed him that a counsel was being provided to him from the Delhi Legal Services Authority. After that, advocate Piyush Sachdeva was appointed to represent him.

Rana is accused of conspiring with Headley and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the three-day terror siege of India's financial capital.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route in the Arabian Sea.

As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault.

