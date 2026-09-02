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Home / Delhi / 2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits 12 in murder case

2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits 12 in murder case

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:33 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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A city court has acquitted 12 persons in a case involving the murder of a person during the 2020 north-east Delhi riots, saying criminal liability cannot be fastened on a person merely because they were a member of an unlawful assembly without proof of their individual acts.

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Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh acquitted Lokesh Solanki, Pankaj Sharma, Ankit Chaudhary, Prince, Jatin Sharma, Himanshu Thakur, Vivek Panchal, Rishabh Chaudhary, Sumit Chaudhary, Tinku Arora, Sandeep and Sahil.

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The court noted that the prosecution’s principal witness turned hostile during the trial. Despite extensive cross-examination, nothing emerged from his testimony, it said.

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It also rejected the prosecution’s reliance on a police witness who could not identify the persons in the mob.

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