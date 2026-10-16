DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / 2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits 7 of murder, convicts them for disobeying prohibitory order

2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits 7 of murder, convicts them for disobeying prohibitory order

Delhi court says it would be unsafe to hold the accused guilty of the fatal assault based on the sole testimony of a police witness which required corroboration

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:22 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The case relates to the assault on Babbu, an auto-rickshaw driver, at Khajuri Chowk on February 25, 2020. He died at GTB Hospital two days later. iStock photo
Advertisement

A Delhi court has acquitted seven men of murder and other serious charges in a 2020 Delhi riots case involving the fatal assault on a man, but convicted them for disobeying a prohibitory order.

The court said it would be unsafe to hold the accused guilty of the fatal assault based on the sole testimony of a police witness which required corroboration.

Advertisement

Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh acquitted the seven men of charges including murder, rioting with deadly weapons and promoting enmity, but held them guilty under IPC Section 188 for disobeying a prohibitory order.

Advertisement

In an order dated October 15, the court said, "There is no evidence through the testimonies of any of the witnesses that any of the accused was armed with any deadly weapon or any weapon whatsoever."

The case relates to the assault on Babbu, an auto-rickshaw driver, at Khajuri Chowk on February 25, 2020. He died at GTB Hospital two days later.

Advertisement

The court convicted Kuldeep Singh, Harjeet Singh alias Happy, Rahul alias Ajay, Sachin Rastogi, Bharat Bhushan alias Lucky, Sandeep alias Sanjeev and Dharmender alias Dham under IPC Section 188 for violating the prohibitory order imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The prosecution relied on the testimony of ASI Anil Kumar, who claimed to have witnessed the assault. However, other witnesses cited as eyewitnesses did not support the prosecution's case.

The court also found that the video footage relied upon by the prosecution was of poor quality and the faces of the people in it could not be identified. It said identifying a person in the footage with the naked eye was "completely impossible".

"The video was of a very poor quality and from that video, no faces could be made out, and that the identification by the naked eye of any individual in that video was completely impossible," the judge said.

The judge observed that the prosecution had failed to establish that the person seen being beaten in the video was Babbu or that the accused were responsible for the fatal assault.

Sachin Gupta alias Mopi, another accused in the case, was acquitted of all charges after being given the benefit of doubt.

The court listed the matter for hearing arguments on sentence against convicts for a later date.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts