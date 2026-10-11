2020 Delhi riots: Court convicts ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain of abetment to rioting

A Delhi court on Saturday convicted former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain of abetment to rioting in a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots in the Dayalpur area, while acquitting 12 co-accused of all charges.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh convicted Hussain under Section 147 (punishment for rioting) read with Section 109 (abetment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), while acquitting him of the other charges.

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The court listed the matter for hearing arguments on the quantum of sentence against Hussain on November 16. The detailed order is awaited.

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The 13 accused included Hussain, Mohammad Shadab, Shah Alam, Riyasat Ali, Gulfam, Rashid, Mohammad Rihan, Mohammad Abid, Arshad Qayyum, Irshad Ahmed, Deepak Singh Saini, Navneet and Mehak Singh. They faced charges, including rioting, causing damage to property, mischief by fire and criminal conspiracy.

Hussain was expelled from the AAP in February 2020, hours after an FIR was registered against him in connection with the riots.

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In July, a Delhi court convicted Hussain and four others in a separate case related to the killing of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 riots.

The present case stems from an FIR registered at the Dayalpur police station on a complaint by Sharma’s father Ravinder Kumar. The riots that erupted in northeast Delhi in February 2020 left 53 people dead, injured several others and caused extensive damage to property.