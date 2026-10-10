DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / 2020 Delhi riots: Court convicts Tahir Hussain of abetment to rioting, acquits 12 others

2020 Delhi riots: Court convicts Tahir Hussain of abetment to rioting, acquits 12 others

Former AAP councillor convicted under IPC Sections 147 and 109; court to hear arguments on sentence on November 16

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:38 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tahir Hussain being escorted by police personnel as he leaves the court in New Delhi, July 31, 2026. Image credit/PTI file
Advertisement

A Delhi court on Saturday convicted Tahir Hussain, a former AAP councillor who was expelled from the party, of abetment to rioting in a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots in the Dayalpur area, while acquitting the 12 other accused of all charges.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh convicted Hussain under Section 147 (punishment for rioting) read with Section 109 (abetment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), while acquitting him of the other charges.

Advertisement

He was expelled by the AAP in February 2020, hours after an FIR was registered against him for his involvement in the northeast Delhi riots. He joined AIMIM, the Hyderabad-based party of Asaduddin Owaisi, in 2024 after which he contested the 2025 Delhi elections on AIMIM ticket but lost.

Advertisement

On Saturday, the court listed the matter for hearing arguments on the quantum of sentence against Hussain on November 16. The detailed order is awaited.

The 13 accused in the case were Hussain, Mohammad Shadab, Shah Alam, Riyasat Ali, Gulfam, Rashid, Mohammad Rihan, Mohammad Abid, Arshad Qayyum, Irshad Ahmed, Deepak Singh Saini, Navneet and Mehak Singh.

Advertisement

All of them were charged with rioting, causing damage to property, mischief by fire and criminal conspiracy, among other offences. The court acquitted Hussain’s 12 co-accused of all charges, while convicting the former councillor on two counts and acquitting him of the rest.

In July, a Delhi court convicted Hussain and four others in a case related to the killing of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

The case pertains to an FIR registered at Dayalpur police station on a complaint by Sharma’s father, Ravinder Kumar. Hussain was suspended by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after his name surfaced in the case.

The riots that broke out in northeast Delhi in February 2020 left 53 people dead, injured several others, and caused extensive property damage.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts