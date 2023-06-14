2020 Delhi Riots: Delhi Police files 5th supplementary charge sheet in conspiracy case

New Delhi, June 14
The Delhi Police have filed the 5th supplementary charge sheet in the UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi communal riots.
Twenty people including activists Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi and former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, have been booked for their alleged involvement in the larger conspiracy to incite the riots.
“Supplementary chargesheet has also been filed yesterday... Let a copy…be supplied to all the accused persons/counsels against proper acknowledgement,” Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said in an order passed on June 9.
The accused have been booked under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Arms Act.
The case registered by the crime branch is being probed by the special cell of Delhi Police.
