2020 Delhi riots: High Court lists bail pleas of Sharjeel, others for fresh hearing in Jan

New Delhi, November 1

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday listed for hearing in January the bail pleas of student activist Sharjeel Imam, United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi and several others in a UAPA case linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 communal riots here.

A bench headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait was informed by the counsel for the accused as well as the Delhi Police that the matters will have to be heard afresh due to a change of the Bench that was previously hearing them.

“The matter has been pending for over the past one year. Now it has to be re-heard,” said senior advocate Rebecca John, who was appearing on behalf of one of the accused before the present Bench, which also included Justice Shalinder Kaur.

The batch of petitions was earlier heard by a division Bench headed by Justice Siddharth Mridul, who was recently appointed the Chief Justice of the Manipur HC.

The bail pleas were listed for hearing separately on different dates, starting January 15.

Special public prosecutor Amit Prasad submitted that all cases deal with the conspiracy behind the riots and different roles have been attributed to different accused. “In 3 matters, judgement was reserved. They also have to be re-heard,” he said.

Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi and several others, including Umar Khalid, have been booked under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the IPC for allegedly being the “masterminds” of the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi. — PTI

Appeals pending