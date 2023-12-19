2020 Delhi riots: Special public prosecutor resigns

New Delhi, December 18
Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, who represented Delhi Police in the 2020 riots cases, has resigned. Prasad sent his resignation letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on December 15.
“I was appointed as SPP for Delhi riots cases which I was continuing till date for three-and-a-half years. However, now I would not be able to continue and hence tendering my resignation with immediate effect,” Prasad said.
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Monday granted bail to two accused and denied the relief to another in a murder case arising from the 2020 North East Delhi riots.
