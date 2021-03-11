2020 Delhi riots: Umar Khalid's speech in bad taste but doesn't amount to terror act,  observes High Court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 30

The Delhi High Court on Monday noted that former JNU student Umar Khalid’s February 17, 2020 speech in Amravati, Maharashtra, was in bad taste but it does not make it a terrorist act.

Khalid was arrested on September 13, 2020 and has been in custody since then.

A Bench led by Justice Siddharth Mridul made the comment while hearing the bail plea of Khalid, who has challenged a trial court's March 24 order dismissing his bail application in the case. He was arrested in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the riots in the national capital in February 2020.

"That the speech is in bad taste, does not make it a terrorist act. We understand that extremely well. If the case of the prosecution is premised on how offensive the speech was, that by itself would not constitute an offence. We will give them (prosecution) the opportunity,” said the Bench – which also included Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar.

The speech was "offensive" and "distasteful" and "may amount to defamation but it will not be tantamount to a terrorist activity."

Khalid's counsel read out the statements given by various protected witnesses in the case.

The high court -- which had earlier questioned Khalid for using certain objectionable words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech in Amravati on February 21, 2020 – posted the matter for further hearing on July 4.

Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and several others have been booked under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code in the case for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

The Delhi Police have opposed the bail plea, saying the narratives sought to be created by Khalid cannot be looked into as his defence at this stage and the trial court refused to release him by a well-reasoned order which suffers from no illegality.

Besides Khalid, activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others have also been booked under the stringent law in the case.