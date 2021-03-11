2020 Delhi riots: Umar Khalid's speech in bad taste but doesn't amount to terror act,  observes High Court

HC Bench made the comment while hearing the bail plea of Khalid

2020 Delhi riots: Umar Khalid's speech in bad taste but doesn't amount to terror act,  observes High Court

JNU student Umar Khalid. PTI File

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 30

The Delhi High Court on Monday noted that former JNU student Umar Khalid’s February 17, 2020 speech in Amravati, Maharashtra, was in bad taste but it does not make it a terrorist act.

Khalid was arrested on September 13, 2020 and has been in custody since then.

A Bench led by Justice Siddharth Mridul made the comment while hearing the bail plea of Khalid, who has challenged a trial court's March 24 order dismissing his bail application in the case. He was arrested in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the riots in the national capital in February 2020.

"That the speech is in bad taste, does not make it a terrorist act. We understand that extremely well. If the case of the prosecution is premised on how offensive the speech was, that by itself would not constitute an offence. We will give them (prosecution) the opportunity,” said the Bench – which also included Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar.

The speech was "offensive" and "distasteful" and "may amount to defamation but it will not be tantamount to a terrorist activity."

Khalid's counsel read out the statements given by various protected witnesses in the case.

The high court -- which had earlier questioned Khalid for using certain objectionable words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech in Amravati on February 21, 2020 – posted the matter for further hearing on July 4.

Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and several others have been booked under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code in the case for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

The Delhi Police have opposed the bail plea, saying the narratives sought to be created by Khalid cannot be looked into as his defence at this stage and the trial court refused to release him by a well-reasoned order which suffers from no illegality.

Besides Khalid, activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others have also been booked under the stringent law in the case.

 

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Goldy Brar, the man who took responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's killing: These are things we know about the cop's son addressed as 'doctor'

2
Punjab

Punjab Police claim important leads in Sidhu Moosewala murder, detain 5 persons from Dehradun

3
Diaspora

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, says Punjab DGP

4
Punjab

Videos: 'I fired twice from my pistol…the assailants covered the car from three sides and sprayed bullets', eyewitness account of Sidhu Mossewala's friend

5
Punjab

30 rounds, singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, day after security pruned

6
Punjab

FIR details: Sidhu Moosewala’s father followed him as singer left house in Thar without gunman and bulletproof Fortuner

7
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's date of death and his songs '295' and 'The Last Ride': Fans still trying to wrap their heads around uncanny coincidence

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

9
Punjab

Security of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala pruned despite IB report

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's village in Mansa in mourning

Don't Miss

View All
In her tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Lilly Singh urges her global audience stream the ‘young legend’s music
Entertainment

In her tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh urges her global audience to stream the 'young legend's music'

Goldy Brar, the man who took responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's killing: These are things we know about the cop’s son addressed as ‘doctor’
Punjab

Goldy Brar, the man who took responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's killing: These are things we know about the cop's son addressed as 'doctor'

Amid furore over Sidhu Moosewala’s sudden demise, old video of Shehnaaz Gill praising the singer surfaces online
Trending

'Nothing more painful than losing your young son or daughter', Shehnaaz Gill on Sidhu Moosewala's killing

Sidhu Moosewala's death date and his songs 295 and The Last Ride, fans find uncanny coincidence between them
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's date of death and his songs '295' and 'The Last Ride': Fans still trying to wrap their heads around uncanny coincidence

Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh

UT’s draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

India’s first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari
Punjab

India's first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari

Songs of Sidhu Moosewala sparked row, swelled fan base
Pollywood

Songs of Sidhu Moosewala sparked row, swelled fan base

Top News

Sidhu Moosewala killing LIVE updates: Family refuses to allow post-mortem on his body

Punjab Police claim important leads in Sidhu Moosewala murder, detain 5 persons from Dehradun

Post-mortem of the singer’s body conducted after family give...

ED arrests Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

ED arrests Delhi minister Satyendar Jain under PMLA in alleged ‘hawala transactions’ case

Deputy CM Sisodia says Jain targeted in 'fake case' at behes...

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi court, seek increased security

Sidhu Moosewala’s killing: Delhi court refuses to pass orders on jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s plea for increased security

‘Our petition is ready…We file it in Delhi High Court on Tue...

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Car snatched by fleeing killers recovered in Moga

Car snatched by Sidhu Moosewala’s killers found abandoned in Moga

Police suspect the killers were either hiding in Moga or hav...

Moosewala murder reopens old wounds from ‘dark days’

Moosewala murder reopens old wounds from 'dark days'

Popular artistes like Pash, Chamkila, Dilshad Akhtar, Virend...

Cities

View All

Despite nakas, snatchers having a field day in Amritsar

Despite nakas, snatchers having a field day in Amritsar

Punjab AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur gets online threat

India's first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari

Painting contest marks Bhagat Puran Singh's birth anniversary

Securing the border youth with skills BSF's aim

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

UT’s draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

Chandigarh's draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

Realtor, forest officials trade charges over illegal farmhouses in Chandigarh's periphery

Cops announce reward for info on attack on former Additional Commissioner (IT) in Panchkula

Chandigarh: Retired Brigadier loses Rs 5.23 lakh to online fraud

Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh

ED arrests Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

ED arrests Delhi minister Satyendar Jain under PMLA in alleged ‘hawala transactions’ case

5 flights diverted, 70 delayed at Delhi airport due to thunderstorm

Heavy rains lash Delhi, bring relief from sultry weather

Delhi Congress stages protest near Kejriwal’s residence; holds AAP responsible for Punjabi singer Moosewala’s killing

Amid multiple claims, stringent pension rules for MPs, kin

ASI kills self with his service revolver in Jalandhar

ASI kills self in Jalandhar with service revolver

600 cops swoop down on 'drug haven' Ganna Pind near Phillaur

Jalandhar DC orders FIRs against 99 colonisers for developing illegal colonies

Phillaur's Ganna Pind reeling under social stigma since long

Two snatchers held, 3 mobiles recovered in Jalandhar

Ludhiana MC ignores poor condition of multi-storey parking lot

Ludhiana MC ignores poor condition of multi-storey parking lot

Private colony developed on common land in Giaspura

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Woman beats mother-in-law to death at Falaund village

Project to make Ludhiana rabies-free fails to take off

Ludhiana: Bathinda woman booked on extortion charges

Patiala lad bags 47th rank in UPSC’s Civil Service Examination, wants to join IFS

Patiala lad bags 47th rank in UPSC’s Civil Service Examination, wants to join IFS

SC finds doctor guilty of negligence, tells him to pay Rs 25L to deceased's kin

Work on recharging village ponds begins

All traffic signals to be replaced in Patiala by June-end: Civic body