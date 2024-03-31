 2020 riots: Tahir’s bail plea rejected : The Tribune India

  2020 riots: Tahir's bail plea rejected
New Delhi: A court here on Saturday rejected the regular bail plea of former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, saying the allegations against him were “prima facie true”. Noting the evidence before it, the court also observed that Hussain allegedly funded the riots and participated in other activities resulting in the riots. The court said it was too early to conclude that the charges against him were not a terrorist act, thus not attracting the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. “After hearing the public prosecutor and after perusing the final report, the court arrives at a conclusion that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the accusations (against Hussain) are prima facie true,” Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai said. pti

YouTuber held for doing stunts

New Delhi: A 25-year-old YouTuber and Instagram influencer was arrested for doing stunts with his SUV on a busy flyover and setting up a police barricade on fire for making reels on social media, officials on Saturday said. The Delhi Police has also issued a fine of Rs 36,000 against him for violation of traffic rules and regulations and also impounded the vehicle under 39/112 MV Act, 100.2/177 MV Act, 184MV Act at the Paschim Vihar East police station. “The YouTuber identified as Pradeep Dhaka, a resident of Chajju Ram Colony, Nangloi, was arrested from his house,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

