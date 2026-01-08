DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / 2026 to witness first fully digital census

2026 to witness first fully digital census

article_Author
Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:59 AM Jan 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

India will conduct its first fully digital census in 2026, marking the 16th such exercise in the country and the eighth since Independence, officials said. Originally scheduled for 2022, the decennial census was delayed by four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases: the House Listing and Housing Census from April to September 2026, followed by Population Enumeration in February 2027. Population enumeration will use March 1, 2027, as the reference date, except in Ladakh, snow-bound areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, where it will be conducted in September 2026 with October 1 as the reference date.

Advertisement

The exercise will deploy about 30 lakh enumerators and supervisors nationwide. These field functionaries, appointed by state governments, will be assisted by principal census officers at the district, division, and municipal levels, including district collectors, divisional commissioners, and municipal commissioners, depending on jurisdiction.

Advertisement

To oversee operations, the Registrar General of India (RGI) has developed the Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS), a web portal that will track appointments, assign enumeration blocks, and monitor real-time fieldwork progress.

Census 2027 will provide detailed micro-level data on housing, amenities, demography, religion, caste, language, literacy, economic activity, migration, and fertility. Officials aim to make the results available quickly, with enhanced visualisation tools and data sharing down to the village and ward level.

Advertisement

To support the census, around 18,600 technical staff will be engaged over 550 days at local levels, generating an estimated 1.02 crore man-days of employment.

The Census Act, 1948, and Census Rules, 1990, provide the legal framework for the decennial exercise. Last month, the RGI instructed all states to complete the appointment of census functionaries by January 15, 2026, marking the first step in the nationwide data collection process.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts