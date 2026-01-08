2026 to witness first fully digital census

India will conduct its first fully digital census in 2026, marking the 16th such exercise in the country and the eighth since Independence, officials said. Originally scheduled for 2022, the decennial census was delayed by four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases: the House Listing and Housing Census from April to September 2026, followed by Population Enumeration in February 2027. Population enumeration will use March 1, 2027, as the reference date, except in Ladakh, snow-bound areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, where it will be conducted in September 2026 with October 1 as the reference date.

The exercise will deploy about 30 lakh enumerators and supervisors nationwide. These field functionaries, appointed by state governments, will be assisted by principal census officers at the district, division, and municipal levels, including district collectors, divisional commissioners, and municipal commissioners, depending on jurisdiction.

To oversee operations, the Registrar General of India (RGI) has developed the Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS), a web portal that will track appointments, assign enumeration blocks, and monitor real-time fieldwork progress.

Census 2027 will provide detailed micro-level data on housing, amenities, demography, religion, caste, language, literacy, economic activity, migration, and fertility. Officials aim to make the results available quickly, with enhanced visualisation tools and data sharing down to the village and ward level.

To support the census, around 18,600 technical staff will be engaged over 550 days at local levels, generating an estimated 1.02 crore man-days of employment.

The Census Act, 1948, and Census Rules, 1990, provide the legal framework for the decennial exercise. Last month, the RGI instructed all states to complete the appointment of census functionaries by January 15, 2026, marking the first step in the nationwide data collection process.