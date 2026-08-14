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Yamuna: the split is not entirely new

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MPD-2047 divides the Yamuna O-Zone into O-1 and O-2. O-1 covers the defined core floodplain, where no development is proposed, while O-2, outside it, is to allow regulated recreational uses.

But the 2021 MPD-2041 draft had already listed O-I as the 6,295-hectare active floodplain and O-II as a 3,638.36-hectare regulated riverfront.

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The real 2047 question, therefore, is how the regulatory regime for O-2 differs from what was proposed earlier.

Land pooling: a significant procedural change

The 2041 draft required at least 70% of contiguous developable land in a sector to be pooled before development could proceed, followed by formation of a consortium. At least 40% of pooled land was to be surrendered for infrastructure, leaving a maximum 60% for development.

Under MPD-2047, the consortium requirement has reportedly been removed and landowners can approach DDA directly. The minimum sector size has also been reduced to 20 hectares in the identified land-pooling zones.

Redevelopment: 3,000 sq m is not entirely new

Current reporting highlights a 3,000-sq-metre threshold for redevelopment. But MPD-2041 had already prescribed 3,000 sq m as the minimum area for regeneration schemes, with 2,000 sq m for cooperative group-housing societies and 1,000 sq m for industrial plots.

The change in 2047 therefore appears to be more about making smaller redevelopment proposals viable and easier to execute than introducing the 3,000-sq-metre concept for the first time.

Evolution rather than invention

MPD-2041 had already proposed high-density transit-oriented development, with certain schemes eligible for FAR up to 500.

MPD-2047 reportedly retains the 500 FAR ceiling but sets a 2,000-sq-metre minimum plot, FAR of 400 with the possibility of going up to 500 on payment of charges, and extends the high-density approach to expressways.

Farmhouses: Continuity with revisions

The 2041 draft already specified 12-metre access for standalone farmhouses, a 12-metre height limit, maximum built-up area of 3,000 sq m and 4,000 sq m as the minimum area for subdivision.

The reported 2047 framework retains the 4,000-sq-metre plot and 12-metre road/height requirements, while adding a reported 20% FAR, another 10% on payment of charges and an EWS component.

Green Development Area also predates 2047

The 2041 draft had already proposed a Green Development Area covering Green Belt and Low-Density Residential Areas, with restricted development and low FAR.

The 2047 framework reportedly covers around 69-70 villages and allows regulated commercial activity and greater vertical development.

The emerging picture is therefore clear: MPD-2047 is not a wholesale departure from MPD-2041. It retains many of the earlier plan's ideas but changes the rules, thresholds and institutional mechanisms in an attempt to make stalled development and redevelopment easier.