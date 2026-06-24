20L people to get permanent housing under Delhi slum rehabilitation push

In what is being described as one of the biggest housing and rehabilitation decisions for Delhi’s urban poor in recent years, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) on Tuesday approved a major revision in slum rehabilitation norms, extending rehabilitation benefits to all eligible families residing in JJ clusters established up to January 1, 2025.

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The decision was taken at the 36th Board meeting of the DUSIB chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

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With the revised eligibility cut off, the government estimates that around 4-5 lakh families, nearly 20 lakh people will now become eligible for permanent housing under the rehabilitation programme.

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The CM said, “Historic decision taken for Delhi’s slum residents. All eligible families settled until January 1, 2025, to receive rehabilitation benefits.”

The move is expected to significantly expand the scope of rehabilitation across the capital, addressing a long standing demand of thousands of families who were previously excluded due to earlier eligibility norms.

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Highlighting the impact of the decision, she said, “Path cleared for permanent housing for around 4-5 lakh families, nearly 20 lakh people to benefit.”

The meeting was attended by Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma and senior officials of the departments concerned. Officials said the decision follows the outcomes of a recent high level review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah and was in accordance with the provisions of the Delhi Slum and JJ Cluster Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2026.

CM Gupta said the initiative reflected the vision of the Centre to provide dignified housing and improved living conditions to economically weaker sections.

Referring to the Centre’s housing vision, she said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘a permanent home for every poor family’ gains new momentum in Delhi.”

According to government, eligible beneficiaries will be provided multi-storey flats equipped with essential civic amenities and modern infrastructure.

The rehabilitation programme will seek to relocate families within or as close as possible to their existing settlements, in line with the government’s commitment to in-situ rehabilitation.

Reiterating this commitment, the CM said, “Commitment of ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makaan’ to be strengthened, multi-storey flats equipped with modern amenities to be provided.”

Officials said the government’s objective extends beyond merely providing housing. The proposed rehabilitation colonies will be developed with comprehensive social and civic infrastructure, including anganwadi centres, schools, health facilities, children’s playgrounds and other essential public amenities to ensure an improved quality of life for residents.

The new policy framework is also taking into account changing family structures and population growth within JJ clusters. The government is considering provisions under which members of the same family living in separate units on different floors of a slum structure may also be covered under the rehabilitation scheme, subject to payment of prescribed additional charges.

Calling housing a matter of dignity and security, the CM said the decision marks an important step towards ensuring safer, healthier and more dignified living conditions for lakhs of Delhi residents. She added that coordinated efforts between the Centre and the Delhi Government would bring transformative changes to the lives of slum dwellers.

The rehabilitation programme will be implemented in mission mode through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, with the government aiming to ensure that every eligible family receives access to safe, permanent and improved housing.