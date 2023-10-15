21 construction sites fined Rs 8.35 lakh: Rai

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 14

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday said officials had inspected 1,108 construction sites and fined 21 of them Rs 8.35 lakh for flouting rules.

In a press conference, he said the Delhi Government was serious about the dust pollution and had taken action against sites found violating the rules. The government launched the campaign on October 7 which will run till November 7.

Report irregularities If people come across any irregularity, they should complain on the Green Delhi app. —Gopal Rai, Environment minister

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced the Winter Action Plan on September 29 in order to reduce the pollution in Delhi during the winter season. “We have launched Green War Room from where it is being monitored. The Delhi Government has succeeded in reducing pollution with the cooperation of the people,” Rai said.

To control dust pollution, 591 teams from 13 departments are continuously inspecting construction sites. He said it was necessary to follow the 14 anti-dust norms on construction sites.

“The government is running many campaigns to reduce pollution,” he said. Sprinkling water using mobile anti-smog guns, spraying bio-decomposer and other measures are being taken up, the minister informed.

Rai also appealed to the people of Delhi that if they find any irregularity in the construction and demolition work, then they should complain about it on the Green Delhi app.

#Environment #Pollution