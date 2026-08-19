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Home / Delhi / 21-year-old maid hangs self in rented room

21-year-old maid hangs self in rented room

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:25 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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A twenty-one-year-old domestic help allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the Sector 53 police station area.

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The incident came to light on Monday night when local authorities found her lifeless body hanging inside her rented room. Upon receiving the urgent information, the Sector 53 police team arrived quickly at the crime scene, took formal possession of the body, and sent it promptly for a post-mortem examination. The police officers have also formally informed her grieving family members about the tragic incident.

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The deceased woman was identified clearly as Sushma. She originally hailed from Simdega district of Jharkhand and was working steadily as a domestic help while living inside a rented accommodation near Vipul World in Sector 53, Gurugram. On Monday night, the police took the body into official custody and sent it to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

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A senior police officer stated that preliminary investigations have not revealed the presence of any suspicious objects. The investigating police team is currently working diligently to ascertain the exact reasons behind the suicide. Local residents and personal acquaintances are being questioned thoroughly.

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