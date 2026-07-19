21-year-old nursing student drowns in canal

A 21-year-old final-year BSc Nursing student of SGT University died under suspicious circumstances and the body was recovered from the Dhankot Canal. His family has alleged foul play and demanded an impartial investigation. A medical board conducted the postmortem, and viscera samples have been sent for forensic analysis.

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The police identified the deceased as Mohan, a native of Hindol village in Charkhi Dadri district. According to the police, Mohan left home on Thursday evening with his friends — Lavish, Aryan, Tarun and Himanshu. They allegedly consumed alcohol before reaching the Dhankot Canal. His friends returned home later that night but did not inform his family about his whereabouts. Mohan’s body was later recovered from the canal.

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During questioning, the friends told police that Mohan, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, entered the canal to bathe and drowned. However, his father, Yogesh Kumar, rejected the claim and alleged that his son was assaulted before his body was dumped into the canal. He has demanded a thorough investigation.

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A member of the medical board said no external injury marks were found on the body. However, viscera samples have been preserved for forensic examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

“The matter is being investigated from every angle. Whether it was an accident or murder will be established only after the forensic report and investigation. We are also examining CCTV footage from the area near the canal. Further investigation is under way,” a senior police officer said.