DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / 21-year-old nursing student drowns in canal

21-year-old nursing student drowns in canal

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:14 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
For representation only
Advertisement

A 21-year-old final-year BSc Nursing student of SGT University died under suspicious circumstances and the body was recovered from the Dhankot Canal. His family has alleged foul play and demanded an impartial investigation. A medical board conducted the postmortem, and viscera samples have been sent for forensic analysis.

Advertisement

The police identified the deceased as Mohan, a native of Hindol village in Charkhi Dadri district. According to the police, Mohan left home on Thursday evening with his friends — Lavish, Aryan, Tarun and Himanshu. They allegedly consumed alcohol before reaching the Dhankot Canal. His friends returned home later that night but did not inform his family about his whereabouts. Mohan’s body was later recovered from the canal.

Advertisement

During questioning, the friends told police that Mohan, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, entered the canal to bathe and drowned. However, his father, Yogesh Kumar, rejected the claim and alleged that his son was assaulted before his body was dumped into the canal. He has demanded a thorough investigation.

Advertisement

A member of the medical board said no external injury marks were found on the body. However, viscera samples have been preserved for forensic examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

“The matter is being investigated from every angle. Whether it was an accident or murder will be established only after the forensic report and investigation. We are also examining CCTV footage from the area near the canal. Further investigation is under way,” a senior police officer said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts