21-year-old woman stabbed to death at Delhi home; gym trainer suspect on the run

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death inside her home in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar, with police suspecting the involvement of her gym trainer.

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The victim, identified as Muskan, was a student and model. She was reportedly alone at her residence on the second floor of a building when the accused, identified as Imran, allegedly attacked her with a knife before fleeing the scene on Wednesday evening.

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Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the house and found Muskan critically injured and lying in a pool of blood. They took her to a nearby hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

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“We are searching for the culprit,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Gupta told reporters.

Police are also examining CCTV footage from the area to trace the accused and establish the sequence of events, he said.

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Muskan's friend Aman said she was the youngest of three sisters. According to him, her elder sister, who is currently in Chandigarh, called him after learning about the stabbing and asked him to rush to the house.

“She told me that someone had stabbed Muskan. I immediately called a friend and asked him to reach the house and take her to the hospital. By the time I arrived, an ambulance had already taken her,” Aman said.

He further claimed that Muskan's sisters had previously told him that Imran used to harass her.

“He had done something like this earlier as well. Since the incident has happened again, suspicion immediately fell on him,” Aman said.