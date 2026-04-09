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Home / Delhi / 21-year-old drowns in artificial lake in Faridabad

21-year-old drowns in artificial lake in Faridabad

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:30 AM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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Sirohi lake where the young man drowned in Faridabad.
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A young man from Delhi drowned while bathing in an artificial lake in Sirohi, Faridabad. The police retrieved the body from the lake and placed it in the mortuary at Badshah Khan Civil Hospital and informed his family

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The deceased was identified as Abhishek, a 21-year-old resident of Basant Village in Delhi. He had come to the lake on his bike with four friends around 3:30 pm on Tuesday afternoon to take a dip. While all the young men were bathing in the lake, Abhishek went into deep water and started drowning.

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His friends shouted for help, but he disappeared into the water. After receiving information, a police team reached the spot and with the help of local residents, started a rescue operation. After considerable effort, the young man was pulled from the water late Tuesday evening. He was rushed to civil hospital where doctors declared him dead.

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“The deceased worked in a private job. His body has been kept in the mortuary for a post-mortem examination and his family has been informed,” said a police officer.

It may be noted that bathing in artificial lakes notably in the “Death Valley” in Faridabad is strictly prohibited. Visitors are advised to enjoy the area’s scenery but strictly avoid swimming or bathing in these treacherous waters, yet people still risk their lives.

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Some previous incidents

April 2025 - A youth from Delhi drowned while bathing in Sirohi lake, Faridabad.

January 2026 - Body of a missing man found in an artificial lake near Green Field Colony, Faridabad. May 2024 - Two men from Delhi drowned in an artificial lake in the Sirohi area, Faridabad.

June 2023 - Two men from Delhi drowned while bathing in an artificial lake in the Sirohi area, Faridabad.

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