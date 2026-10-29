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Home / Delhi / 22-year-old motorcyclist killed after being run over by bus in west Delhi

22-year-old motorcyclist killed after being run over by bus in west Delhi

Police launch probe, examine CCTV footage to identify bus, trace driver

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:16 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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A 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being run over by a Transport Department bus in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area on Wednesday morning.

The incident came to light after the Punjabi Bagh police station received a PCR call regarding the fatal accident at around 7.23 am.

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On reaching the spot, the investigating officer found that the motorcyclist had been struck and run over by a bus. The driver allegedly fled the scene, and the vehicle is yet to be traced.

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The deceased has been identified as Sonu, a resident of Indira Colony in Punjabi Bagh.

According to the police, Sonu lived with his family in a jhuggi in the area. His father, Bharat, works as a chicken slaughterer, while his mother is a homemaker. He is survived by his 17-year-old younger brother, Vikas, who works as a delivery boy.

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The police have initiated a probe into the hit-and-run case. Investigating officers are examining CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify and trace the bus.

Further legal proceedings are under way.

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