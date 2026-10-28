22-year-old motorcyclist killed after being run over by bus in west Delhi

A 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being run over by a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Wednesday morning.

The incident came to light after the Punjabi Bagh police station received a PCR call regarding the fatal accident at around 7.23 am.

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On reaching the spot, the investigating officer found that the motorcyclist had been struck and run over by a DTC bus. The bus driver allegedly fled the scene, and the vehicle is yet to be traced.

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The deceased has been identified as Sonu, a resident of Indira Colony in Punjabi Bagh.

According to the police, Sonu lived with his family in a jhuggi in the area. His father, Bharat, works as a chicken slaughterer, and his mother is a homemaker. He is survived by his 17-year-old younger brother, Vikas, who works as a delivery boy.

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The police have initiated a probe into the hit-and-run case. Investigating officers are currently examining CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify and trace the bus.

Further legal proceedings are under way.