22-year-old motorcyclist killed after being run over by bus in west Delhi
Incident comes to light after Punjabi Bagh police station receives PCR call regarding fatal accident at around 7.23 am
A 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being run over by a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Wednesday morning.
The incident came to light after the Punjabi Bagh police station received a PCR call regarding the fatal accident at around 7.23 am.
On reaching the spot, the investigating officer found that the motorcyclist had been struck and run over by a DTC bus. The bus driver allegedly fled the scene, and the vehicle is yet to be traced.
The deceased has been identified as Sonu, a resident of Indira Colony in Punjabi Bagh.
According to the police, Sonu lived with his family in a jhuggi in the area. His father, Bharat, works as a chicken slaughterer, and his mother is a homemaker. He is survived by his 17-year-old younger brother, Vikas, who works as a delivery boy.
The police have initiated a probe into the hit-and-run case. Investigating officers are currently examining CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify and trace the bus.
Further legal proceedings are under way.