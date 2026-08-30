22-year-old woman found dead in bathroom of Delhi home, husband missing

A 22-year-old woman was found dead in the bathroom of her house in outernorth Delhi's Prahladpur Bangar village, following which a case has been registered and police launched a search for her husband, an official said on Sunday.

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Sabila Khatoon, wife of Mohammad Lalbabu, had been living with her husband at Prahladpur Bangar. The couple had been married for two years, he said.

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According to the police, information regarding the woman's death was received at Shahbad Dairy police station on August 29. A police team reached the house.

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Sabila's brother, Mohammad Gulab, approached the police.

The complainant told the police that when he reached his sister's house, he found her dead while her husband and child were missing from the premises.

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"The circumstances surrounding the woman's death are being investigated. We have registered an FIR. The body was shifted to the mortuary of BSA Hospital, where it has been preserved for post-mortem to help establish the exact cause and circumstances of her death," said the police officer.

Police said efforts are under way to trace the woman's husband.