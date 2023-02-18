Rs 23 crore to be spent on beautification of Ring Road

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 17

Delhi Government has approved a project worth Rs 23 crores for the beautification and maintenance of a 4.6-km stretch of Ring Road from the IP flyover to Hanuman Setu.

The project will be taken up on priority by the Public Works Department (PWD) in view of the preparations for G20 (Group of 20) summit. The project includes the maintenance and upkeep of pavements, central verges and service lanes of the entire road stretch, including other allied works such as lane marking, white-washing of parapet walls, painting of railings and other works.

To ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the commuters, all the standards of safety and security will be followed during the construction of roads. The project will also include the development of facilities such as plantation on central verges and roadsides, and maintenance of streetlights and footpaths.

The road stretch houses the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi and all former Prime Ministers, which are visited by various national and international dignitaries along with a large number of tourists.

While approving the project, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “It is a matter of great pride and honour for all of us to host the G20 in Delhi. In view of the preparations for G20, under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are working in mission mode to improve the roads of the city to provide a better commuting experience to all.”