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Home / Delhi / 24 Delhi Govt school students to leave for Germany under APAL Programme

24 Delhi Govt school students to leave for Germany under APAL Programme

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Education Minister Ashish Sood interacts with students in New Delhi ahead of their departure for Germany.
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Four students from Delhi Government schools on Saturday left for Germany under its APAL Programme as the government expanded its international education initiative aimed at providing global academic and career opportunities to students.

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Education Minister Ashish Sood flagged off the second batch of CM SHRI students and interacted with them before their departure, wishing them success and urging them to make the country proud. According to the Delhi Government, the APAL Programme has widened overseas opportunities for students. While 14 students travelled to Germany under the programme last year, the second batch comprises 24 students, marking a significant expansion of the initiative.

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On Saturday, four students departed for Germany, while the other 20 students are set to leave on Sunday. The students travelling to Germany will undergo the country’s dual vocational training programme, which combines classroom education with paid industry training over a period of two to three-and-a-half years. Before beginning the programme, they will receive German language and intercultural training, besides a monthly training stipend during their vocational education.

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The international academic achievements of school students were also highlighted by the Delhi Government. Two students have secured scholarships to pursue higher studies at the Fukuoka Institute of Technology in Japan, one student has gained admission to RWTH Aachen University in Germany, and two others have been awarded the prestigious MEXT Scholarship by the Government of Japan.

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