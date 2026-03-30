24-year-old nurse assaulted for days, truck driver held

In a chilling incident reported from Haryana’s Nuh district, a 24-year-old nurse was allegedly held hostage and subjected to repeated sexual assault by a truck driver over a period of several days. The Haryana police confirmed on Friday that the accused has been arrested and booked under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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The victim, who works at a private hospital, had reportedly come into contact with the accused, identified as Saleem, a resident of Nuh, a few weeks ago. According to the police complaint, the ordeal began when the accused lured the woman to an isolated location under the pretext of a meeting. He then allegedly confined her against her will in a room, where he raped her multiple times and threatened her with dire consequences if she attempted to escape or inform the authorities.

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The matter came to light after the victim managed to break free from her confinement and approached the local police station to narrate her harrowing experience. Following her statement, a medical examination was conducted which confirmed signs of sexual assault.

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A senior police official stated that as soon as the complaint was lodged, multiple teams were formed to track down the culprit. Saleem was apprehended following a brief chase and has been sent to judicial custody. Investigations are currently underway to determine if the accused had any accomplices who assisted in keeping the woman hostage.

This incident has once again raised serious concerns regarding the safety of working women in the region. Local authorities have assured a fast-track investigation to ensure the victim receives justice. Further details regarding the duration of the captivity and the specific location of the crime are being withheld by the police to protect the victim’s privacy during the ongoing probe.