Rs 24L fine imposed on GRAP violators

Noida, November 3
As many as 39 violations of GRAP III were recorded in Noida and penalties worth Rs 24.3 lakh were imposed on offenders, including real estate developers, on Friday, officials said. As many as 26 challans were issued by the Noida authority, while 13 cases were recorded by the UP Pollution Control Board (Noida office). The air quality index (AQI) in Noida was recorded at 428 (severe) at 4 pm on Friday.
