24×7 short-code helpline for women launched

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has launched a new 24×7 short-code helpline, 14490, to provide quicker and more accessible support to women facing violence, harassment, or any form of distress across the country.

The commission said on Monday the new number is toll-free and easy to remember, allowing women to seek assistance without delay.

The short code is linked to NCW’s existing helpline, 7827170170 and both numbers would operate as a single system to provide uninterrupted support, the commission added.

According to the NCW, the helpline would serve as the first point of contact for women requiring immediate help. Calls to 14490 would be handled by trained counsellors who guide callers, assess the urgency of the situation and coordinate with relevant authorities. The helpline, launched in July 2021, has been handling complaints related to domestic violence, cyber harassment, stalking, sexual offences and other forms of abuse.