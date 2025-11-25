DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / 24×7 short-code helpline for women launched

24×7 short-code helpline for women launched

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:29 AM Nov 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has launched a new 24×7 short-code helpline, 14490, to provide quicker and more accessible support to women facing violence, harassment, or any form of distress across the country.

Advertisement

The commission said on Monday the new number is toll-free and easy to remember, allowing women to seek assistance without delay.

Advertisement

The short code is linked to NCW’s existing helpline, 7827170170 and both numbers would operate as a single system to provide uninterrupted support, the commission added.

Advertisement

According to the NCW, the helpline would serve as the first point of contact for women requiring immediate help. Calls to 14490 would be handled by trained counsellors who guide callers, assess the urgency of the situation and coordinate with relevant authorities. The helpline, launched in July 2021, has been handling complaints related to domestic violence, cyber harassment, stalking, sexual offences and other forms of abuse.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts