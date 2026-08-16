25 Atal canteens inaugurated across Delhi; meals to be served at Rs 5

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with former Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, inaugurated 25 Atal canteens across the city on Sunday, marking the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The canteens situated outside hospitals, including AIIMS and LNJP, and in slum clusters in Janakpuri, Vikaspuri and other parts of the city, were inaugurated via remote control.

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Gupta said within 7-8 months, the Delhi government established and operationalised 100 canteens to provide meals at Rs 5 per plate to 1 lakh needy people, including slum dwellers, daily wagers, construction workers and others.

The chief minister said under the Antyodaya principle, the government will hygienically provide wholesome food to 3.65 crore people in one year. Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari also attended the programme.