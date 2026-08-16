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Home / Delhi / 25 Atal canteens inaugurated across Delhi; meals to be served at Rs 5

25 Atal canteens inaugurated across Delhi; meals to be served at Rs 5

The canteens situated outside hospitals, including AIIMS and LNJP, and in slum clusters in Janakpuri, Vikaspuri and other parts of the city, were inaugurated via remote control

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New Delhi, Updated At : 03:31 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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A newly inaugurated Atal canteen in Delhi. Image credit/X@gupta_rekha
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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with former Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, inaugurated 25 Atal canteens across the city on Sunday, marking the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
The canteens situated outside hospitals, including AIIMS and LNJP, and in slum clusters in Janakpuri, Vikaspuri and other parts of the city, were inaugurated via remote control.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta at an Atal canteen. Image credit/X@gupta_rekha

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An outer view of an Atal canteen.

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Gupta said within 7-8 months, the Delhi government established and operationalised 100 canteens to provide meals at Rs 5 per plate to 1 lakh needy people, including slum dwellers, daily wagers, construction workers and others.
The chief minister said under the Antyodaya principle, the government will hygienically provide wholesome food to 3.65 crore people in one year. Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari also attended the programme.
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