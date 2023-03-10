25 bootleggers held, liquor seized

New Delhi, March 9
The Delhi Police have arrested 25 bootleggers and a gambler, while 472 persons were bound down in south Delhi during their special drive, an official said on Thursday.
More than 12,894 quarter liquor bottles, 394 bottles of beer and gambling stake money were seized during the three-day special drive that started on March 6. DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said that in view of Holi, several teams of the south district were deployed in vulnerable areas to ensure a peaceful Holi. — IANS
