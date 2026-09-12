25 properties demolished, 4 sealed in Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday demolished 25 properties across all 12 zones as part of its intensified enforcement drive against dangerous buildings, unauthorised constructions and violations of the Master Plan of Delhi and building bylaws.

The civic body also sealed four properties, issued six show-cause notices and passed four demolition orders during the day.

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Demolition action was carried out in several areas, including Satya Niketan, Vasant Kunj, Burari, Shalimar Bagh, Krishna Park, Rajan Babu Road and Chandu Nagar. In Old Delhi, action was taken against a property at Delhi Gate Bazaar in Daryaganj, where two roof panels on the fifth floor were demolished with assistance from the local police.

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Meanwhile, the MCD has identified 1,523 buildings operating as paying guest (PG) accommodations, housing around 33,500 occupants, during its ongoing citywide survey. The civic body said it is consolidating the survey details and will take necessary action as per applicable rules and regulations.