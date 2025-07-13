25-year-old motorcycle rider dies after being hit by truck on Mangolpuri flyover in Delhi      

A 25-year-old man died as his motorcycle was hit by a truck on a flyover in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Sunday morning, a police official said.

Advertisement

Shatrudhan, a resident of A Block in Mangolpuri, worked at Safal Dairy in the area.

The truck driver, Ajay Singh, a resident of Madhepura in Bihar, has been apprehended, the official said.

Advertisement

According to police, the incident took place at around 6.23 am on the Mangolpuri main road flyover. Initial inquiry suggests that the bike's handle brushed against the truck as it passed close, resulting in the biker losing control and falling under the wheels, the official said.

Police said they received a PCR call regarding a fatal road accident on the flyover in the morning. Upon reaching the spot, police found the victim lying on the road, critically injured. He was rushed to the Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital in Rohini, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Advertisement

The victim's family has been informed, the official said.

Police have registered a case. "The truck was identified. The driver, who fled the spot, has been apprehended," the official added.