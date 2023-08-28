25-year-old woman found dead in house

PTI

New Delhi, August 27

A 25-year-old woman was found dead inside her house in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar area, the police said on Sunday.

A call was received around 12.20 am on Sunday regarding the incident, they said.

After reaching the house in Gali Darjiyan, Sadar Bazaar, the body of Nazia with an incised injury on her neck was found on the bed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

An FSL team was called and a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, the police said.