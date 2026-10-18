26 lakh SIR cases resolved in Delhi, special camps on Oct 18, 25

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With the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls under way in Delhi, election authorities have resolved around 26 lakh cases involving unmapped voters and logical discrepancies out of 33.12 lakh such cases identified so far. Special camps will be organised at all polling station locations on October 18 and 25 to enrol eligible voters whose names are missing from the electoral rolls.

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The exercise is being conducted with the objective of ensuring that “no eligible voter is left out of the electoral roll”. The ongoing period for filing claims and objections will continue until October 30, and citizens have been urged to check their names in the draft electoral roll and submit the relevant forms within the deadline.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer’s office, 13 District Election Officers, 70 Electoral Registration Officers, 902 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and 14,947 Booth Level Officers are engaged in the exercise under the supervision of the CEO, Delhi, and the Election Commission of India. The process is also being audited by 33,226 Booth Level Agents appointed by six recognised national political parties.

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As part of the enrolment drive, BLOs are visiting households to collect supporting documents from voters whose cases involve logical discrepancies or unmapped entries. The Election Commission has also directed a special drive to identify eligible electors whose names appeared in the pre-SIR electoral roll but are missing from the current roll. BLOs are visiting localities to ascertain the present status of such electors and facilitate their enrolment through Form 6 wherever they are found eligible.

The CEO’s office said 2,32,514 Form 6 applications had been received since the claims and objections period began on August 31.

Another 2,12,400 applications were received before the publication of the draft electoral roll. These applications are being processed in accordance with the procedure laid down by the Election Commission.

Special camps have already been held at polling stations on September 20 and 27 and October 4, 9 and 11 to facilitate enrolment. Separate drives were also organised at schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions on September 29 and 30 and October 7 and 8, particularly targeting young voters aged 18 to 25.

Authorities have also conducted special enrolment camps for homeless people, transgender persons and sex workers at DUSIB night shelters and other locations. Additional camps were organised for residents of areas affected by demolitions, including Bela Estate, Jailor Wala Bagh, Narela, Bawana, Mangolpuri and Wazirpur Industrial Area.

Citizens can submit Form 6 for new enrolment if they are eligible but their names are missing from the draft roll. Form 7 can be used to raise objections to proposed inclusions or seek the deletion of an existing entry, while Form 8 is meant for shifting residence, correcting entries, replacing the Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) and marking persons with disabilities.

Claims and objections can be submitted online through the Election Commission’s voter services portal and the ECINET mobile application. Offline applications can be submitted to EROs, AEROs, BLOs or at designated polling station locations until October 30.