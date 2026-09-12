26-year-old Delhi man found with womb, fallopian tubes in abdomen

A 26-year-old man undergoing treatment for infertility at RG Hospitals in Rajouri Garden has been diagnosed with an extremely rare congenital condition after doctors discovered a womb and fallopian tube-like structures inside his abdomen.

The unusual case came to light during investigations after the man approached the hospital’s urology department over his inability to father a child. Tests showed that his semen contained no sperm. A physical examination also found that neither of his testicles was present in the scrotum.

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MRI reveals hidden reproductive structures

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An MRI scan found that the man had a normal male chromosomal pattern, but also revealed a uterus-like structure and fallopian tubes inside his abdomen. Both testicles were also found to be located in the abdominal cavity.

Doctors diagnosed him with Persistent Müllerian Duct Syndrome (PMDS), a rare congenital condition in which female reproductive structures that normally disappear during male foetal development remain present. Fewer than 300 cases of the condition have been reported worldwide, making the discovery particularly unusual.

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Damaged testicles posed cancer risk

The man’s testicles had remained inside the abdomen for years and were severely damaged, preventing normal sperm production. Their prolonged presence inside the abdomen also significantly increased the risk of testicular cancer.

A team led by Dr Sushil Kharbanda, RG Hospitals’ chief urologist, performed laparoscopic surgery to remove the uterus-like structure and the damaged testicles. The procedure was completed successfully. Doctors said the timely intervention helped eliminate the heightened cancer risk associated with the undescended testicles and the patient was stable.