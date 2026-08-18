26 yrs on, Delhi Police nab life convict in Rs 1-cr kidnapping, ransom case

A life convict who allegedly fled after securing interim bail in 2000 in a kidnapping-for-ransom case has been arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch from Dehradun, bringing his 26-year-long run from the law to an end.

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The accused, identified as Amit Yadav (57), a native of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the Anti-Robbery and Snatching Cell (ARSC) of the Crime Branch on the night of August 13. He was wanted in connection with the 1995 kidnapping of Rishi Sethi for a ransom of Rs 1 crore.

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According to the police, the kidnappers had abducted Sethi on September 12, 1995, when he was sitting in his car near the residence of the AIIMS Director. Three to four men allegedly overpowered him, assaulted and blindfolded him before taking him away in his own vehicle.

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The kidnappers subsequently demanded Rs 1 crore from Sethi’s family. Acting on their instructions, a sum of Rs 10 lakh was placed in Room No. 221 of Hotel Mayur in Meerut. Yadav was arrested on September 16, 1995, when he allegedly arrived to collect the ransom. The amount was recovered from his possession, the police said.

Based on his disclosure, the police raided a rented house in Raj Kunj, Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad, where Sethi was found chained and confined inside a storeroom. He was rescued safely.

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Yadav was convicted on August 25, 1999, and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh. He subsequently challenged the conviction before the Delhi High Court, which granted him interim bail on January 15, 2000, for one month.

However, he failed to surrender after the bail period expired and went underground. His appeal was dismissed by the Delhi High Court on December 13, 2000, upholding his conviction and sentence. A reward of Rs 5,000 was subsequently announced for information leading to his arrest, and he was declared a proclaimed offender.

The Crime Branch said establishing his identity posed a major challenge as the case was more than three decades old and no photograph of him was available with the Delhi Police or the jail authorities. Investigators also initially could not trace relevant case records.

The team subsequently approached the crime record office and fingerprint bureau of the Crime Branch. Investigators eventually traced biometric records recorded at the time of Yadav’s conviction in 1999, which helped establish the identity of the fugitive.

The police then developed information that he was living in Dehradun. Acting on specific intelligence, a team conducted a raid in Dehradun on August 13 and apprehended him.

During interrogation, the police said Yadav disclosed that after fleeing in 2000, he vacated his rented accommodation in Ghaziabad and sold his ancestral property in Saidpur village of Baghpat. He initially moved to Rishikesh, where he allegedly kept changing his hideouts, before shifting to Dehradun in 2001.

According to the police, Yadav changed his identity and built a new life in Dehradun, eventually entering the construction business and working as a builder.