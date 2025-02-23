DT
PT
Home / Delhi / 27 arrested in 11 cyber fraud cases in a week, Rs 19.70 lakh recovered

27 arrested in 11 cyber fraud cases in a week, Rs 19.70 lakh recovered

Twenty seven persons were arrested by the police in the last week in connection with 11 cases of cybercrime in the district. The cops recovered Rs 19.70 lakh in these cases.
Tribune News Service
Faridabad, Updated At : 02:18 AM Feb 23, 2025 IST
Twenty seven persons were arrested by the police in the last week in connection with 11 cases of cybercrime in the district. The cops recovered Rs 19.70 lakh in these cases.

A senior official of the police department said the cases resolved include five by the Cyber Cell of the Central police station and three each by the cyber cell of NIT and Ballabgarh police stations. Revealing that while an amount of 19,70,000 has been recovered from the accused, an amount of Rs 7.50 lakh has been refunded in this duration. The police have also managed to block the transaction of Rs 1,55,461 in the bank accounts of the accused during the investigation.

The arrested accused were identified as Resham Singh, Kuldeep, Prashant, Rajender, Akash Rai, Saurav, Himanshu Saxena, Pankaj, Himanshu, Vikas, Rohit Kumar, Sheikh Shahbaz, Priyaranjan, Ashutosh Kumar, Aftab, Anoop, Sahil Sheikh, Syed Rajib Khurshid, Ravi Sharma, Nikunj Seturia, Ankit Kalu Bhai Paithani, Rohit Mishra, Mohammad Aziz, Anurag Saxena, Shubham, Ritika and Ayush Kharde have been nabbed from various spots.

It is reported that the modus operandi of the cyber criminals may include the offers made for handsome returns from the share or through investments, luring people to earn money in a short time, investing in the share market apps, lucky draw or lottery, cheating by sending unverified links about money being deposited in the account .

The criminals have also been found to be blackmailing through posting obscene videos, fake QR codes, UPI and getting OTPs from the customers by posing as bank officials. Sharing the personal and account details on phone to unknown persons and downloading of suspicious links from the Google Play Store or any other sources could lead to the frauds, it is reported. The greed of earning handsome profits and lack of awareness on the part of the residents had been one of the major reasons behind such incidents, it is claimed.

All the cybercrimes need to be reported immediately to 1930 or https://cybercrime.gov.in. as it will help in freezing the bank accounts of cyber criminals and in recovering the money into the victim’s account, said the official.

