27-year-old man found murdered at park, 1 detained

A 27-year-old man was found murdered at Amir Khusro Park near Hazrat Nizamuddin in Southeast Delhi, the police said on Wednesday.

initial investigation suggest that the murder stemmed from personal enmity.

The deceased, identified as Shahzad, a resident of Alwi Chowk, Baati Hazrat Nizamuddin, worked in an office within the Dargah complex inside the park.

According to the police, a PCR call was received around 1:47 pm about a body lying inside the park. After getting information, a team from the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

The deceased had visible injuries on the head, legs and mid-body, an official said.

A crime team and forensic experts were called in to conduct a scientific examination and collect evidence from the spot, the cop added.

A case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station.

The police said a person had been detained and was being questioned. Preliminary investigation points to personal enmity as the likely motive behind the attack.

Teams have been deployed to trace and recover the suspected weapons used in the assault, the official mentioned.