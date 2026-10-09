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Home / Delhi / 27-year-old woman arrested with 43 stolen mobile phones in east Delhi

27-year-old woman arrested with 43 stolen mobile phones in east Delhi

During interrogation, the woman disclosed her involvement in thefts with her husband and other associates at Anand Vihar bus stand, railway station

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:52 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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The recovery was made on Thursday during an investigation into a mobile phone theft case. Pic: iStock
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A 27-year-old woman was arrested and 43 mobile phones were recovered from her residence in east Delhi's Anand Vihar, police said on Friday.

The recovery was made on Thursday during an investigation into a mobile phone theft case registered at Anand Vihar police station the same day, they said.

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Police received information that the stolen phone was in the woman's possession and that more stolen devices could be found at her residence. A search led to the recovery of 43 mobile phones of different makes and models, including the phone reported stolen, a senior police officer said.

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During interrogation, the woman disclosed her involvement in thefts with her husband and other associates at Anand Vihar bus stand and railway station. Police are probing the suspected network and tracing other accused.

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