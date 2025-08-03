DT
PT
2,764 receive degrees at IIT-Delhi convocation

2,764 receive degrees at IIT-Delhi convocation

Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:01 AM Aug 03, 2025 IST
Students in a jubilant mood after receiving degrees during the 56th convocation at IIT-Delhi.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi held its 56th Convocation ceremony on Saturday. The event was presided over by Harish Salve, Chairperson of the Board of Governors, IIT-Delhi. The chief guest was Dr Tessy Thomas, former Director General (Aeronautical Systems), DRDO, and known as the 'Missile Woman of India'. Dr Thomas is the Vice Chancellor of the Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education (NICHE), Kanyakumari.

A total of 2,764 students were awarded degrees and diplomas at the convocation, including a record 530 PhD scholars. Of the graduates, 735 are female students, and 43 international students from around 20 countries also received degrees. The youngest graduate was twenty-year-old Chandan Godara (BTech in Civil Engineering) and the oldest was sixty-three-year-old Gopal Krishan Taneja (PhD).

Dr Thomas said, “Developing advanced systems across all domains — missiles, naval platforms, aeronautical systems, cyber technologies, life sciences, and electronics — requires a multidisciplinary and collaborative approach. Today, India is accelerating its journey towards Atmanirbhar Bharat through integrated partnerships between government agencies, academia, scientific institutions, and industry. With new policies encouraging deeper academic and industrial collaboration, institutions like IIT Delhi are becoming key enablers in shaping future-ready solutions for national defence and societal well-being.”

Addressing the graduating students, Prof Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT-Delhi, said, “We enjoyed having you on the campus. As you step out of the comfort zone of this campus into the real world, you will engage with a world of challenges and opportunities. Remember that your learning continues. We have equipped you with skills, tools, and technologies and the ability to think on your feet. Approach every new situation with humility and a willingness to learn. Learn to understand and empathise with people. We have taught you to question, to think for yourself. Please have the courage of your convictions. The oath that you will take today commits you to have honesty and integrity in everything that you do.”

