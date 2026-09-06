28-year-old gardener found dead in south Delhi; co-worker missing

They said Istiyaq Ali's body was found lying face down inside the room at a farmhouse in South Delhi on September 2. Officials said a man who was staying with Ali is missing following the incident, and police are searching for him.

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According to police, after receiving a PCR call around 4:12 pm on September 2 regarding the incident, a police team reached the spot and found Ali dead. Police said the victim sustained serious injuries to his neck, and other injury marks were also noticed on his body.

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The body was sent for postmortem, and a forensic and crime team examined the scene and collected evidence. Officials recovered several liquor bottles and other articles from the spot, which have been taken into the investigation.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that Ali had an altercation with another gardener working in the vicinity. They said the suspect allegedly assaulted Ali during the quarrel and fled the scene after the incident.

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Police are conducting raids at several locations to trace the accused.Â Ali, originally from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, came to Delhi around two months ago looking for work.Â Police said a person from his village who knew him helped him secure the gardener's job at the farmhouse.Â He is survived by his wife and three children, who live in their native village in Amethi.

As of Saturday, five days after the incident, Ali's postmortem had not been conducted, according to a police official.Â Police said further investigation is underway. PTI